Bella Vistans have one more chance to determine the future of our village. The POA has given us another vote on the 2020 plan. Keep in mind that it did pass on the previous vote, just 150 votes short of the necessary 51 percent. There are several groups who own numerous unimproved lots that voted "no" last time. This vote is not about your feelings of POA money management or allocation of the increased assessment money. It is clearly spelled out. It is not about opinions on salary. That is a topic for another day. It is about how we want to live and our future to proceed. My observation is that there are three general groups of voters.

Group one moved to Bella Vista because of its unique offerings. It is a beautiful piece of the planet, and nowhere else that I know of that offers the array of amenities that we have at the price we will be asked to pay. I came here to enjoy those amenities. That was the perceived promise of ownership in Bella Vista. I don't want to join a separate exercise facility, golf course, gun range, YMCA or whatever. I want Bella Vista to continue to be an attractive destination. I want our amenities to continue to be top-notch for all to enjoy. I do not want the country club building to close again, Lake Point to be empty, and Branchwood full of tired equipment and looking dated.

Group two moved here to just reside. They claim not to use or care for the amenities. They seem resentful and angry for being asked to pay for them. I guess they do not enjoy the beauty of our lakes, they never get outside their house and walk or bike on any of the trails, never go into the Country Club, Highlands or Lake Point and enjoy happy hour or a good meal. They never visit the Beach on Lake Avalon and certainly have no time for exercise or swimming at Branchwood. Part of me has to ask, why did you choose Bella Vista? The POA, assessments and the amenities were all signed for as part of the package.

Last is group three. This group has lived here for many years. In their "prime," they enjoyed it all. They played golf, used the lakes, danced at the Country Club, and joined in all that BV had to offer. Now, they say we don't use the amenities anymore. Why should we vote "yes" for something we do not use? Pass forward the Bella Vista that you enjoyed to those coming behind you. Know that a better Bella Vista ultimately helps you with better home values and easy selling of your home when that time comes.

It is decision time again. Once again, we have our chance to affirm the future vision for Bella Vista. Whatever your vision, please exercise your right to vote.

Bill Wyer

Bella Vista

Editorial on 01/01/2020