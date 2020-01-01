Once again, I'm asking and encouraging Bella Vista property owners to vote YES for the 2020 Plan and associated assessment increase. Whether you are an unimproved property owner with minimal investment so far but have plans for the future, or you are an improved property owner who has already invested your money and your life in Bella Vista, it is to our best interest to keep Bella Vista viable and thriving as we know it today.

We have a very special situation in Bella Vista with the partnership of the city and the POA, and together they efficiently provide the municipal infrastructure and the extensive amenities that are unparalleled in the U.S.A., even in comparison with communities with much higher costs to the property owners via taxes and fees. A POA assessment increase of $13 per month, the first in a decade, and a future sales tax increase by the city are a very reasonable price to pay for this very special community where we live or own property.

Please join me to vote YES for the POA 2020 Plan.

Tom Pyatt

Bella Vista

Editorial on 01/01/2020