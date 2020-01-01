I've been reading numerous impassioned letters to the editor each week, both for and against the Bella Vista POA assessment increase. I'd like to offer an analysis that might help some people decide:

Under the Fail budget, assessment revenue is $8,333,500 per year. The golf amenity shows a loss of $1,906,840 which is about 22 percent of total assessment revenue. The portion of this paid monthly by each developed lot owner is $5.49.

Under the Pass budget, assessment revenue is $10,680,550 per year. The golf amenity shows a loss of $2,666,435 which is 24.9 percent of the total assessment revenue. The portion of this paid monthly by each developed lot owner is $9.23 or an increase of $3.74. By contrast, Lakes and Parks gets a little over 4 percent or about $1.46 per month for each developed lot.

Plan 2020 states: "$6 will go towards eliminating or reducing current fees." $3.74 of that $6 will subsidize golf, for a 68 percent increase in the golf subsidy for developed lot owners. We can talk all we want about the Trafalgar fire, building reserves, executive salaries, etc., but there is an elephant in the room at the POA offices -- golf. That elephant is hemorrhaging badly now and will be hemorrhaging even worse under Plan 2020. Unless there is a reason to believe that there will be a resurgence of interest in the sport of golf by Bella Vista POA members in the near future, we simply have a capacity that far outstrips demand, and some of that capacity is prone to expensive flooding. Tough decisions will have to be made, and Plan 2020 only postpones them.

Chris Tabat

Bella Vista

Editorial on 01/01/2020