Reassessment increase where the next new proposal is for unimproved lot owners to pay an additional zero increase versus a $13 increase for the Bella Vista improved lot owners -- why not the reverse?

After all, it's the current improved lot owners who took the chance of making the move to Bella Vista, investing and building homes, changing career jobs, volunteering, paying property taxes, interacting with the Bella Vista POA and city government -- shouldn't they be appreciated with $0 assessment increase?

At one time, the assessment was the same rate for both improved and unimproved lot owners and that's the way it should be -- not pitting one group against the other.

After all, we're all here to make Bella Vista a great place to call home!

Leonard Eisert

Bella Vista

Editorial on 01/01/2020