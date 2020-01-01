Earlier in December, the Cooper Elementary K Kids, a service organization sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, worked with the student council to deliver books and read to younger students.

Cooper Elementary counselor James "Buddy" Herndon said that the group of 85 third- and fourth-grade students brought approximately 600 books for the 4- to 5-year-old primary school kids and spent an hour working with them -- reading to them, coloring and playing with the groups that went out for recess.

"They had such a great time," he said. "They couldn't believe an hour had passed."

The organization had a book drive in November, he said, to gather books that were appropriate for the younger kids.

The K Kids organization also partnered with Altrusa and traded some books to ensure everything they got was appropriate for the 4- and 5-year-old primary school students.

Herndon said he expects to put together another book drive in April into early May to get books to give primary school students before their summer vacation.

These volunteer opportunities are a good way for elementary students to give back to the community, he said.

"This community does so much for our kids," he said.

