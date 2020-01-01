BV Civil War Roundtable

The first Bella Vista Civil War Round Table of the new year will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Bella Vista Historical Society Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71) next to the American Legion. Dale Phillips, co-founder of the round table and retired NPS supervisor, will be the guest speaker. Dale's talk is titled "Ben Butler and the Occupation of New Orleans in the Civil War." Butler was a colorful general who was often referred to as "Spoons" or "The Beast" and whose likeness adorned the bottom of many a chamber pot in New Orleans during the war. This is the second of four parts that Phillips will present on New Orleans during the Civil War. Dale was assigned to New Orleans for many years while working for the National Park Service and has done extensive research on that area. The Round Table is open to the public. For more information, email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

A beginners' class will meet from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning Jan. 3, 2020, at Riordan Hall. The registration fee for this class is $20. There is also a $35 annual fee payable to Riordan Hall. If you do not have a Bella Vista photo ID, you will pay Riordan Hall $2.50 per class. The class will be taught by Kristine Schaap, who has taught beginners for several years. New dancers will have the opportunity to learn line dancing steps and put them to dances. There are handouts, lots of practice and personal attention. Please call Kristine Schaap at 479-876-2715 if you have any questions.

The Bella Vista Homesteaders will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Concordia of Bella Vista. House of Three, a non-profit agency, will present a personalized approach to senior living. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Lois Adams at 479-876-2460.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 Lancashire Blvd. The feature will be a thrift store fashion show. The guest speaker will be Lisa Nunley presenting "Doing The Impossible." This brunch is held on the second Tuesday of each month. An all American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries and the public is invited. For breakfast reservations or information, call 479-876-5422 or email djlong45@cox.net.

The Prayer Connection meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the home of Gail Ketels, 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting with water, tea and pastries served at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The meeting will follow at 10 a.m. Garden club members, Geri Hoerner and Beth Kastl, will speak about Gardens in London. Master gardener, Tony LiCausi will provide one-on-one gardening information immediately following the regular meeting. Visitors are welcome to attend. For additional information, call Judy Jeffrey at 515-371-0701.

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines great issues. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will meet Mondays in December and January from 3:45 to 5 p.m. (time change for winter months) in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. There is a need for women bass and baritone singers at this time. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204.

The Fly Tyers Club conducts weekly meetings beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects in which the Lions Club is involved within the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-5391.

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreens). Singing in harmony, a Capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Altrusa meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the River Grille restaurant in Bentonville. For more information, visit altrusa-bb.com

The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs has classes for hand-building from 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. There are also wheel-throwing classes from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Wheel-throwing and hand-building classes are also held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. For additional information, call 479-257-2221.

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. Refreshments and "Show and Tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

