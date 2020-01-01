Four years ago the Bella Vista Library established a teen advisory board. Teens from the area can come and run for office. After you get elected, you will spend a two-year term serving on the board. We do different things for the community. This is a really good experience!

The board consists of seven members, president, vice president, secretary, publicity chair, historian, event coordinator, and fundraising chair. We meet once a month at the Bella Vista Library. At each meeting, we discuss how the last event went, plan for upcoming events, and present any new ideas for the future.

This board has done some things for the community. We built two Little Free Libraries. One was placed at the beach at Lake Avalon and one was placed at the Metfield Park. They are regularly restocked with books that people can take for free!

We volunteered at the Dickens Christmas craft event that the library hosted. At this event, we were able to provide visitors with hot chocolate and cookies. This is one of my favorite events. Another event we always volunteer at is the summer reading program.

The library wanted to start a program for the teens. So it started a monthly Teen Night at which teens can come and have a good fellowship time with other teens. We do all different types of activities. We have done cake wars, a game night, karaoke, we did one with black lights. That one looked pretty neat! We did two different cooking nights. One night we made different types of salsa. Everyone was talking about that salsa for months! On another night, everyone brought an ingredient to try in a waffle. We had some pretty interesting ideas!

We host these Teen Nights every third Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Anyone ages 13-17 can come. The library is dedicated to Teen Night at this time so the rest of the library is closed.

Our next Teen Night is on Jan. 17 and we are going to do "Minute to Win It." We are going to have a lot of fun, so be sure to join in!

