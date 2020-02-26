Sign in
Weather History by Staff Report | February 26, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Hi: 63 Lo: 50

Precip: none

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Hi: 53 Lo: 32

Precip: 0.06 inches

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Hi: 51 Lo: 30

Precip: 0.03 inches

Thursday, Feb. 20

Hi: 44 Lo: 24

Precip: 0.02 inches

Friday, Feb. 21

Hi: 45 Lo: 16

Precip: none

Saturday, Feb. 22

Hi: 55 Lo: 27

Precip: none

Sunday, Feb. 23

Hi: 49 Lo: 44

Precip: 0.51 inches

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2020: 7.62 inches

www.weather.com

Community on 02/26/2020

Print Headline: Weather History

