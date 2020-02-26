March Happenings at the Museum

Events --

Facing Hard History

"Facing Hard History: Racial Terror Lynching in Washington County," a program memorializing enslaved men who were executed by lynching in Washington County in 1856, will be presented by RoAnne Elliott, director of the Washington County Community Remembrance Project Coalition, and Margaret Holcomb, coalition member and local historian, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Family Memories and the Battle of Pea Ridge

Chris Huggard, professor of history at Northwest Arkansas Community College, will present a program entitled, "On Pea Ridge: Family Memories and the 1862 Battle of Pea Ridge," at noon Wednesday, March 18, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to explore the history of the first people in Arkansas, later Native American tribes, and European explorers, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The one-hour program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Film on Women's Suffrage Movement

Iron-Jawed Angels, a film about the American women's suffrage movement in the 1910s, will be shown at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The free event is sponsored by Fayetteville Business and Professional Women and the Washington County Women in History Coalition.

Meetings --

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. both Monday, March 2, and Monday, March 16, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For more information, call June Jefferson at 479-790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Avenue; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Avenue; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Avenue; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Meeting locations --

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless otherwise stated for classes or events.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue. For more information, call the museum at 479-750-8165, visit the website at shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

General News on 02/26/2020