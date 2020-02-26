Jack Lanier Byrd

Jack Lanier Byrd, a Bella Vista resident of over 40 years, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in his home.

He was the oldest of three children born to John and Sarah (Sallie) Ridgway Byrd in 1918 in Vinita, Okla., where he grew up. He skipped two grades in high school and got his degree in chemical engineering at Oklahoma State University. In 1940, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was an instructor and navigator. He married Grace Downey, and his work as a petroleum engineer took them to several places in the U.S., Canada and England. They retired to Bella Vista in 1976. He was a member of the Community Church, treasurer of the symphony orchestra in Fayetteville and an avid ballroom dancer.

He is survived by two daughters and five grandchildren.

Russell I. Crabtree

Russell I. Crabtree, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

He was born the son of J. Russell Crabtree and Floretta (Clark) Crabtree April 25, 1932, in Wichita, Kan. He grew up, and graduated from East High in Wichita. He served in the army at Ft. Riley in the Honor Guard and as Company Clerk. Most of his working life was in the mortgage banking business in Wichita, Oklahoma City and Kansas City. He enjoyed fly-fishing, pistol target shooting, woodworking, rod building, fly tying and puttering around in general.

He was preceded in death by a son, R. Brent Crabtree.

His survivors include his wife of 60 years, Peggy Reed Crabtree; three daughters, Pamela Thomas (Ron), Eudora, Kan., Penni Crabtree (Richard) San Diego, Calif., Valerie Robinson (John) Kansas City; and five grandchildren.

Those who wish to remember him may make contributions in his memory to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

A remembrance service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista.

Walter Eldon Pendery

Walter Eldon Pendery, 95, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kan.

He was born Nov. 25, 1924, to Esther (Pendery) Clements and Carl Pendery in Brookfield, Mo. Walter graduated from Cameron High School in 1942. He briefly worked as a produce manager at A&P before joining the Navy. He became a pilot and flew planes to and from the mainland to aircraft carriers during WW II. He was discharged in 1944, and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Missouri State Teachers College. He became a principal at Parkville, Mo., Junior High, where he met his future wife, Rosalie Kilp, who was also a teacher there. They were married in 1955 and both continued teaching at Parkville until their retirement.

He was known for his colorful clothes and funny yearbook pictures and was a student favorite. He and Rosalie were avid golfers and moved to Bella Vista, Ark., where they golfed for the next 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Rosalie; his twin brother, Paul; and his sister, Betty Jean.

His survivors include the brothers and sisters of his wife, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for him will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th Street, Kansas City. A graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow the visitation.

