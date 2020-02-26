Four nights in a Manhattan hotel in New York City was plenty to make me appreciate my own bed and pillow once I was back home. I try to keep an open mind about other places and cultures but, for the life of me, I don't understand how people live with the noise and congestion associated with the Big Apple.

Our hotel room was nice, with the exception of the bathroom -- it was the smallest I've ever seen. A toilet, sink and shower stuffed in a 3-foot by 4-foot space. When you sat on the toilet, your face hung over the sink. Convenient if you multi-tasked, brushing your teeth while doing your business on the toilet.

We found we could not get a breakfast for under $40 per person. Coffee was $8, pancakes were $22. Don't even ask me about the cost of dinner! Gratuities were automatically added to the bill. The hotel room pricing appeared reasonable until we noticed that amenities such as a coffee maker, iron, or Wi-Fi were extra. And don't even touch the stuff in the mini-bar, as simply lifting a bottle triggers a sensor and a charge, even if you place it back.

Every eating establishment in the area was packed despite the time of day. The idea of personal space is non-existent in New York City, so be prepared to eat your meal sitting next to strangers no more than 10 inches from your shoulder. Their conversations are hard to miss as well. We did eat at Katz Deli, one of the oldest Jewish dining establishments and the site of an iconic scene in the movie, "When Harry Met Sally." The walls are plastered with pictures of famous people who have visited there. Be prepared to have people hover over your table as they lean in to inspect a particular photo.

Noise is a constant. During the day, traffic noise is non-stop. At night, heavy equipment comes out to work on the streets, which apparently never ends, and the banging of steel buckets on asphalt and yelling of workers easily comes through the hotel walls. A non-stop battle between traffic, composed mostly of taxis, bikers and pedestrians is noisily waged at all hours. Bikes cut in and out of cars, prompting honking, cursing, and yelling. Walk -- Don't Walk signs are ignored, eliciting more yelling and near accidents.

I was busy attending a conference, but the wife and I did get a chance to go to the Museum of Modern Art. The place is huge, and we only saw a fraction of what was available, but the works displayed there were amazing. We did walk by Trump Tower. I asked the doorman if Eric and Don Jr. were home, and could they come out and play, but received only a warning to move along. So much for hospitality!

I'm sure those who actually live in New York are happy to do so, but I couldn't help but wonder how they do it on a normal person's salary. From the faces of those walking along the streets, I'm not too sure they are actually enjoying their lives.

Everything considered, I'm happy to be living in good ole Siloam Springs. I don't mind visiting New York City, but I sure wouldn't want to live there.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to devin.houston@gmail.com. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 02/26/2020