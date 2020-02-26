Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The freshly-installed traffic signal at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road flashes on a gloomy Monday morning before the timing is set and the light starts directing traffic.

The traffic signal that was recenly installed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road was expected to be operational Tuesday of this week.

The traffic light's installation saw several snags over the past year, largely related to fiber optic lines that were not found in the original utility location service and required the plans to be revised to change the masts' placement.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that the city hopes this light will improve safety at the intersection, which has previously seen multiple fatal traffic accidents, and reduce the number of vehicles stacking up at other traffic lights to the south.

The light will most likely see some efforts for optimization over the next few weeks, he said.

"Optimal timing and light cycling may take a week or two to properly adjust," he said.

General News on 02/26/2020