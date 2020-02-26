LAST ONE -- Eagle Watch Cruises

Eagles begin to visit Beaver Reservoir when the lakes further north begin to freeze over, at a time when they can no longer get to their favorite meal of fish. The weather has been cold across the U.S. and it can be expected that some 200-plus bald eagles will visit Beaver Lake. The last scheduled tour is Saturday, Feb. 29.

There are two things eagle watchers need to remember: 1) eagle watching is not a warm-weather sport, and 2) the nastier the weather, the more likely one is to see eagles. If it's cold and a little rainy, that's when eagles will sit in a tree and wait for better weather. Although Hobbs calls these times on the lake "Eagle Cruises," there is other wildlife to see as well. Great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red-tailed hawks and maybe deer, beaver or several species of ducks become part of the viewing agenda. No matter what wildlife you see, it's always great to be out on the water. Hobbs State Park provides a safe three-pontoon vessel, driver, and an interpreter to answer questions and share information about our national symbol, the bald eagle.

Adult tickets are $10 plus tax and children (ages 6-12) are $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets (which must be purchased in advance of the selected tour), call 479-789-5000.

Expert Anglers Offer Beaver Lake Fishing Tips -- Mar. 29

Many folks are moving to northwest Arkansas, and a lot of those people are used to fishing small lakes in other states that may be up to 50 feet deep. They come to Northwest Arkansas and have trouble catching fish in Beaver Lake, which can be as deep as 200 feet. Flip Putthoff, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has put together a sterling panel of three fishermen who will tell you how to get that deep bend in your rods.

Springtime is fishing time at Beaver. Flip's panel of expert anglers have years of experience specifically fishing at Beaver Lake. They will offer tips for catching black bass, crappie and striped bass on the big reservoir during spring and into summer.

Bob Ross has been fishing at Beaver Lake since it was created in the 1960s. He'll discuss how to catch the three species of black bass -- largemouth bass, spotted bass, and small-mouth bass. Tiffany Usrey will reveal her tried and true ways for catching crappie during the spring spawn and beyond. She and her husband Payton fish for crappie all year and know how to put limits in the boat during any season. Tony Castro prowls the lake for striped bass, which are some of the biggest fish in Beaver. They can reach 50 pounds or larger. Castro will discuss how to fish with live bait and lures to catch trophy stripers during spring and summer. Putthoff will serve as the program moderator.

After the presentations, the panel will answer questions from the audience to help them learn the joy of fishing. If Mother Nature has cooperated the day before the panel discussion, and the group has caught some fish, the program will be followed by them demonstrating the proper way to filet fish. Do not miss this free opportunity to learn from the pros on how to catch fish in Beaver Lake. This panel of experts will begin their presentations with Flip at 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 29, at the visitor center. The public is invited at no cost.

New Way to Look at the Ozark Woods -- April 5

It's all about the science behind the scenery in our regional forests. As we go hiking, there are things right before our eyes that happened yesterday, or even a million years ago, that are easy to understand if we take pause to look at them. As Frederick Paillet puts it in the new book, Ozark Forest Forensics, he co-authored, "The book interprets our natural surroundings in a way that enhances a simple walk in the scenic deciduous woodlands of the Ozark Mountain region. Explanations go beyond trees and their habitat to include other diverse subjects: the leaf litter beneath a hiker's feet, strategies used by wildflowers for pollination and seed dispersal, diseases that can ravage forests, and forces active in the landscape that impact conservation efforts. I've added simplified line drawings to demonstrate specific points of interest in a way that visually-cluttered photographs cannot do." Taking a little time to look at and understand your surroundings greatly adds to the enjoyment of any hike in the woods. Learn how to interpret those things you see and appreciate on a hike, but never thought much about before.

This free program will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5 (postponed from Jan. 12), at the park's visitor center. The public is invited to attend.

Fun with Mother Nature -- Monthly

It's not every day we observe Mother Nature. She's careful regarding when she can be seen by humans. One of her favorite stops, however, is Hobbs State Park on every second Saturday of the month. That's when she drops in at the visitor center to tell timely stories to her little human friends. Readings begin with story-time at 10:30 a.m., followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Humans of all ages are welcome, however, most stories target those in the 3-6-year age group. The cost is free and the story-time lasts approximately one hour. For more information, call 479-789-5000.

Upcoming Mother Nature visits are: Mar. 14 -- Getting Ready for Spring: Changes in the Woods; Apr. 11 -- Dandelions: Stars in the Grass; May 9 -- Around the Pond: Frogs and Toads; June 13 -- Animals in the Night; July 11 -- Water Dance -- Water Cycle and Storm Drain Pollution; Aug. 8 -- Caterpillar to Butterfly; Sept. 12 -- Autumn in the Woods: Preparing for Winter; Oct. 10 -- Bats: Not Really Scary; Nov. 14 -- It's Turkey Time; and Dec. 12 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

