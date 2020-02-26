Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers direct traffic and lay asphalt for a temporary road alongside Arkansas Highway 340 in preparation for a trail tunnel to be installed at the site.

Work continues on the Little Sugar Creek trail system, projected to be finished in late March after several hiccups -- though the weather could push that completion into April.

The trail system's construction started in September 2018 and was initially expected to take between 12 and 14 months to complete, but weather events over the past year have slowed work significantly.

NWA Trailblazers executive director Erin Rushing said there are currently about 47 miles of trail in the new system, with about one more mile to cut, plus connectors for the last few tunnels that are being installed.

"We're wrapping it up," he said.

One tunnel is nearly ready to start construction under Arkansas Highway 340, he said, and another is planned on Arkansas Highway 279, with the final tunnel to be installed as part of an upcoming ARDOT project to widen a portion of Arkansas Highway 340 near its intersection with Chelsea Road, Rushing said.

"We're getting really close and I'm excited about that," he said.

