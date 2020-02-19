Bella Vista Baptist Church

All are invited to a day-long retreat, "Extreme Makeover," a women's ministry, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 East Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Lunch and childcare are provided with a $10 reservation by calling 479-855-3748. Guest speakers will be Phyllis Moore of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kari Romoser of Tulsa, Okla. A love offering will be taken.

First United Methodist Church

Beginning on March 10, a nine-week Grief Support class will gather to share grief and seek healing at the First United Methodist Church Bella Vista on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. Grief is the outpouring of emotion and pain due to loss in our lives. The loss may be as a result of a death, of divorce, of sudden change, or any other of a variety of causes. The journey through grief is different for each circumstance and individual, but in Grief Support, persons are able to support each other emotionally, spiritually and with ways to cope. The class will spend time understanding grief, the effects it has, and the mourning process that is a necessary journey that brings healing. The class provides insight, compassion, support and hope during this difficult time.

"Even though grief is a natural emotion, our culture does not deal well with it. Culturally, we are expected to 'get over it and get back to normal!' It is precisely for this reason that we need support to understand and live through the grieving process. In the years we have been offering these support sessions, we have had a number of folks from different walks of life participate and recommend this to their family and friends. We had one person whose husband passed away after a short and difficult battle with cancer. She attended and, at first, could only sit and cry and listen. She later grew to the point that she was bringing friends to the group so that they could experience the healing she had found. After several years, she is now living life once again with the additional blessing that she has now remarried," said Rev. Brenda Wideman, leader of the Grief Support class.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in our area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue their sermon series, "Lord's Prayer."

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Feb. 23: Jeff Tate on Stages of Faith. His talk is based on the book of that name by American theologian, James W. Fowler.

Forest Hills Church

Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall is Ladies' Day Out. Bring your favorite pen and scissors and learn about Mail Art.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Pastor Hass leads an "Inquirer's Class" at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. This is an opportunity for new members (or current members who want a refresher course) to learn about what it means to be a Lutheran and about Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Tuesday, March 3, there will be a special worship service at 11:30 a.m., and lunch following, for those unable to attend a regular worship service. If you or someone you know needs a ride to this service or any other service, please call the church office at 479-855-0272.

Ash Wednesday is on Feb. 26 with a worship service at 6 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Along with food items, it is collecting the Best Choice PVC labels that it can redeem for items needed in the food pantry. A container for your donations is in the church narthex.

Bella Vista Community Church

Please call the Bella Vista Community Church office, 479-855-1126, for more information about these groups or to sign up: Adult Sunday School, 8:30-9:15 a.m. Sundays; Men's Fellowship Group, 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays; Ladies Koffee Klatch, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; Community Life Groups held on various days and times.

During the season of Lent, BVCC offers Lenten Soup Suppers and Meditations held in McKay Hall each Wednesday, Feb. 26 through April 1. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. Suggested donation is $3/person or $5/family.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The community is invited to worship at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista on Ash Wednesday. The service is at 3 p.m. and will include Holy Communion.

Have you made a resolution to be more active this year? PCBV's exercise class meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

UMW After Hours now meets every fourth Thursday. This is a time of Bible study and fellowship with the Highlands United Methodist Women who host a monthly evening retreat of fellowship, spiritual growth and mission outreach for the women of Bella Vista as well as the women of Highlands Church. The next retreat will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome.

The next blood drive organized by HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men) is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Help make a difference in this community by giving blood! Free cholesterol screening is offered. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

Religion on 02/19/2020