To Bella Vista Residents,

On March 3, there will be a vote for a public safety bond. The measure is requesting a 1% sales tax increase with a retirement window of 10-12 years to fund a new public safety building that will include a police department, dispatch center and district court facilities; a replacement for Fire Station #3 on Glasgow Road, which was built in 1986 and now in 2020 is outdated, not up to code and not adequate for servicing that area of Bella Vista; and, additionally, a fire training center to ensure that as Bella Vista grows, our firefighters can stay in the community they serve and get the training they require to be able to protect us. There is additional detail online, go to the city of Bella Vista website, or contact the mayor, police chief or fire chief if you have a specific question you need to have resolved. Your support for this bond is very important to all citizens of Bella Vista, so mark your calendar for the March 3 election. Early voting will start on Feb. 18.

Best Regards,

Ken Nelson

Bella Vista CHIPS member

Editorial on 02/19/2020