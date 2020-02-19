Sign in
OPINION: Vote for Safety Bonds by Bruce Portillo Bella Vista | February 19, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Perhaps the most important vote in years is on the horizon Feb. 18 and March 3 for the residents of Bella Vista. I am talking about the police and the fire facilities at Lancashire and 71 and at Glasgow Road near the Branchwood complex. All one has to do is visit these facilities to understand how outdated and insufficient they are to meet the needs of our community which now numbers approximately 30,000 strong. In fact, the police facilities at Lancashire and 71 were never meant for that purpose, and the two-man fire station in the Highlands is totally inadequate to meet the needs of one of the fastest-growing areas in the Village. I do not believe that a one percent sales tax is too much to ask for in regard to the peace of mind it should provide our residents and the respect and support our police and firefighters so richly deserve.

Bruce Portillo

Bella Vista

