In a recent letter to the editor, it was indicated correctly that I was in favor of the Municipal Courts building that was voted down by the citizens of Benton County. The building proposed was a long-term fix (30 to 50 years) to the courts' problem. The sales tax to build it was 1/8 cent for 54 months. I was in favor of the project because of its long-term nature, but I did hear the citizens.

My opponent for the 7th District Justice of the Peace seat was against the project. He said that his solution was to separate the courts, putting the criminal courts near the jail and leaving the civil court in the downtown area. The problem with that solution is that the cost would be even higher due to building a facility and parking for the criminal court facility, building or at least extensive remodeling for the civil courts' facility in the downtown, not to mention losing the two-million-dollar gift from the Walton family.

The proposal currently under consideration is to keep all courts downtown in a facility that would probably only suffice for 10 to 15 years. There would be no tax increase; the two-million-dollar gift would remain intact and a parking garage would be built for the area at no cost to the taxpayer. This solution has not been finalized as yet. It is a shorter solution to a complicated problem. I have heard the citizens about no new tax, and I do support the current plan.

To solve problems, we need to consider all the options and costs and make an informed decision. This and any other decision takes knowledge and experience.

Doug Farner

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/19/2020