Feb. 19

s Benton County Clerk's Office -- Primary election voting began on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and runs through Tuesday, March 3, with various locations available to vote. Early voting and election day locations may be found at www.vote.bentoncountyar.gov.

Feb. 20

s The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present three featured readers at Poetluck, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at 515 Spring Street in Eureka Springs: Nikki Hanna, Susanne Wiley and Kathy Leonard. Poetluck is the third Thursday of every month. It starts at 6:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner. Readings start at 7:15 p.m. and end by 8:45 p.m. Local and visiting writers may share their work for up to 10 minutes following the featured writers. Readings may be poems, prose or songs. The order is chosen by random drawing. Poetluck is a supportive environment, the perfect setting to premiere new work.

Feb. 21

s The Benton County Circuit Clerk plans to offer 25 Bella Vista properties at a judicial sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, on the second floor of the Benton County Courthouse in Bentonville.

Feb. 22

s In celebration of Black History Month, Park Guide Kerry Jones will present, "The 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Pea Ridge National Military Park. This one-hour program will focus on the nation's first African-American unit to experience combat in the Civil War and examine their organization, the battles they fought, the Emancipation Proclamation and discuss their legacy. It will be held in the park auditorium. For more information, call 479-451-8122 x 1227.

Feb. 28

s The Knights of Columbus will host their 28th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at 5 p.m., with serving beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, March 20 and April 3, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane. Dinner will consist of catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and choice of tea, coffee or water. Cost is $12.50 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office anytime, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. For more information, call 479-855-9069.

Feb. 29

s All are invited to a day-long retreat, "Extreme Makeover," a women's ministry from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 East Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Lunch and childcare are provided with a $10 reservation by calling 479-855-3748. Guest speakers will be Phyllis Moore of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kari Romoser of Tulsa, Okla. A love offering will be taken.

Mar. 1

s A High Tea with music will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 1, at the Institute of Music, Worship and the Arts (IMWA), 2262 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Enjoy a medley of hors d'oeuvres, appetizers and desserts with assorted beverages as part of the high tea which includes background music provided by the students and faculty at IMWA. The tea begins with arrival and seating from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and at 2:30 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres, appetizers, desserts and beverages will be served. Tickets are $20 per person with all proceeds going toward scholarship funds for students in NWA. Phone 479-254-9188 or email imwamusic@sbcglobal.net for additional information.

March 4

s The Bentonville/Bella Vista club of Altrusa International is hosting a Games Day in Bella Vista on Wednesday, March 4. The party offers an opportunity for participants to purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, Mahjongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs benefiting children's literacy. This event welcomes men and women and will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, starting at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $48 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal at prosenthal@dreamvacations.com to reserve space.

March 7

s Snag another chance to explore on foot the new Little Sugar Trails in Bella Vista at the March 2020 guided hike: Dormant Tree Identification. This hike will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, starting from the water tower parking area on Chelsea Road at London Drive. Participants will be led down the Tunnel Vision trail (moderately strenuous) to the Tweety Bird trail loop (easy), for a total of about 2.5 miles round trip.

March 10

s The 10th anniversary of the Bella Vista Golf Expo will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Riordan Hall. Group Leader meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Pick up your 2020 golf group book, sign up for a new golf group, learn about 2020 tournaments and player development programs, and meet the pros. Cookies and drinks will be provided, as well as a cash bar.

s Beginning on Tuesday, March 10, a nine-week Grief Support class will gather to share grief and seek healing at the First United Methodist Church Bella Vista on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The journey through grief is different for each circumstance and individual, but in Grief Support, persons are able to support each other emotionally, spiritually, and with ways to cope. The class will spend time understanding grief, the effects it has, and the mourning process that is a necessary journey that brings healing. The class provides insight, compassion, support and hope during this difficult time.

March 15

s The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, to which all members and the public are invited. This year's speaker will be Jim Wozniak, who moved to Bella Vista in 1977, and joined the Bella Vista Branch of the Benton County Sheriff's Office when Bella Vista was still an unincorporated village in Benton County. He was promoted in 1995 to be chief deputy and directed 16 full-time employees in that office. Jim is now a city council member and has lots of memories to share.

March 17

s The spring 2020 session of the Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police Academy starts Tuesday, March 17. Applications are now being accepted. The 10-week program meets once per week on Tuesday evenings and allows participants an inside look at day-to-day operations of a municipal police department. The program is an attempt to inform and educate the community about issues related to law enforcement, especially local law enforcement, and works to foster a relationship between police and the members of the community the officers are sworn to protect and serve. For more information or to apply, visit the department's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/bvpd, email Capt. Tim Cook at tcook@bellavistaar.gov, or call 479-855-3771.

s POA Board Candidates are: Joy Thomas Sawyer, John P. Goodman Jr., Janice "Jan" Simms, Sandy Fosdick, David Brandenburg, John Hudec and Nancy Bunting. The following are dates to remember for the upcoming election: Meeting the Candidate Night -- 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Riordan Hall; Election begins -- Monday, April 13; and Annual Meeting/Election Closes -- 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Riordan Hall.

March 20

s Historic Sites Driving Tour will begin at the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, conducted by Dale Phillips. Meet at the museum at 12:30, then car caravan to the various historic sites on the tour. Expect to be back to the museum by 5 p.m. Cost is $15/person or $25 for two, to be paid at the door. A fundraiser for the museum will be held and all proceeds go to its operating costs. Reservations are required and may be made by calling Dale at 812-899-2049.

s The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual "Cards and Games Party" from noon to 4 p.m., Friday, March 20, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Ticket prices are $15 per person or $60 for a table of four. Players provide their own cards or game materials. There will be raffle drawings for gift baskets. Lunch, coffee, tea and water will be served. Proceeds from this event are used for scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities. They may also be used for beautification projects within the city of Bella Vista. Reservations will open Friday, Feb. 21, at BellaVistaGardenClub.com or call Carol at 262-442-9345.

April 24 and 25

s The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the third annual Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, with a rain date of May 1 and 2. The city has again partnered with Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website, to provide an online map of garage sale locations during the two days for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To submit your address and to plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers are able to enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold. A printed list of addresses will also be available during the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, March 13, will be included on the printed list.

Community on 02/19/2020