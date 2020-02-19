I am pleased to endorse Doug Farner as a candidate for Benton County Quorum Court, District 7.

Doug was elected to serve on the first city council when the city of Bella Vista was incorporated in 2007 and continued his service on city council for the first six years of the city's existence. Doug has been an active participant in fundraising for the Bella Vista Library expansion.

He has a background in finance and accounting, including budgeting, and the planning skills necessary for the expansion of Benton County facilities and services as a result of the county's continued population increases. Doug has committed to always consider the financial impact on Benton County residents as part of his deliberations on matters coming before the Quorum Court.

Additional information about Doug is available on his website at FarnerforJP.com. Please join me in supporting Doug Farner when you vote in the primary election on March 3.

Charlie Teal

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/19/2020