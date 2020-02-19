Support our Bella Vista Police and Fire Departments

The proposed public safety bonds projects on the March 3 ballot will be for the construction of a new public safety building which will house the police station, court and dispatch. The existing police station does not meet ADA requirements and does not have adequate space for a holding cell, records room and evidence room. The booking room for prisoners is done in a janitor's closet. There is no training room and office space is limited. The dispatch room cannot be expanded and additional dispatchers are needed.

The second project is to replace the outdated fire station in the Branchwood area. It would include space for an EMS vehicle which it does not have today. This is needed to be able to provide adequate medical and fire protection for this area. This item will also provide for the construction of a training center for the Bella Vista Fire Department. Currently, when training is done, equipment and personnel have to go to facilities in other areas such as Joplin and Siloam Springs, which leaves us at a reduced capacity.

There will be an informational public safety bond meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Metfield (sponsored by Citizens Helping Improve Public Safety, CHIPS) where the mayor, chief of police and fire chief will give a presentation on the details of the newly proposed facilities and answer any questions. All Bella Vista residents are welcome. We need to support our Bella Vista Police and Fire Departments.

Charles Gunther

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/19/2020