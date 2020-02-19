GOLF LEAGUES --

Men's 9 Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2020 golf season. Play is April through October on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights play the red tees, weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website or at https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, please call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067, or Jim Edgar, president, at 404-217-0604.

Women's Five and Four Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five plus Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973 the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends and exercise.

The group plays at Brittany golf course, where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Mondays, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used.

Members are "kicking off" the season with a "Meet and Greet" from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Riordan Hall in the west room. Plan to join your 5 + 4 Hole friends for refreshments, socializing and to sign up for play, which begins Monday, April 6. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association and mail fee and application forms to Carlotta Harned at 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Sports on 02/19/2020