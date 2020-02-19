Sign in
Deserving by Linda Lloyd Bella Vista | February 19, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Early voting starts this week -- our Bella Vista police and fire department/EMTs have done an amazing job for us -- our police have been operating in an old office building -- they need and deserve a proper police station with updated facilities -- proper places to hold prisoners -- secure places to interview people -- their own firing range, etc.

Our Branchwood fire station was built in 1986 and is woefully inadequate -- we need a new facility with a full-time ambulance to serve the community in that area

Our fire training center will help serve the southern central area of Bella Vista and provide the training that our firefighters need every day

These projects have been value-engineered to do the most for the least money and will stand us in good stead heading into the future. Please vote YES to both.

Thanks for your consideration.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista

