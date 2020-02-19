Photo submitted Officers for Ozark Creative Artists were installed on Feb. 1, and shown above beginning with Becky Tomlinson (left), secretary; Kay Blood, treasurer; Betty Blakeley, second vice-president, programs; Pat Slatton, first vice-president, membership; and Lynda Goldsborough, president.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at St. Bernard Parrish Hall (new location, formerly Artists Retreat Center), at St. Bernard Church. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista. The program will be a first and consists of a guild members' trunk show. Members Kay Gaudian, Bill Croft, Laurie Davis and Irene Foss will show some of the quilts they have made and provide some history of each. They will also explain why they made a quilt, where they got the pattern, where they got the fabric, and other interesting information.

Prior to the regular meeting, there will be a jellyroll race quilt workshop. There is no cost, but participants must bring their sewing machines, spools of thread, additional wound bobbins, scissors and their jellyroll. The club will meet at 9 a.m. in Becker Hall and work until noon. Anyone who wishes to join should contact Myrlene Zimmerman at myrlenemcz@aol.com or call 970-376-6332.

There is no charge for a guest on the first visit. The Calico Cut-Ups does have a $5 guest fee for their meetings that helps defray program costs if there is a paid speaker. This fee is applied to membership dues if one chooses to join the guild the same day as she visits. Membership is $25 and half-price July through December. For other information about the guild, contact calicocutups01@gmail.com.

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Water, tea and pastries will be served at 9:30 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. with the meeting. Steve Dunlap, from the Arkansas Fish and Game Commission, will speak about the birds and snakes of Arkansas. Garden club member and master gardener Toni LiCausi will speak about lawn care. Visitors are welcome to attend.

The Arkansas Flower and Garden Show will be held from Friday, Feb. 28, to Sunday, Mar. 1, at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock. For additional information, call Judy Jeffrey at 515-371-0701.

Bentonville/Bella Vista Club of Altrusa

The Bentonville/Bella Vista Club of Altrusa International is hosting a "Games Day" beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The party offers an opportunity for participants to purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, MahJongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans. All proceeds will go to programs benefiting children's literacy. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $48 per 4-person table. This event welcomes men and women. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal at prosenthal@dreamvacations.com to reserve space.

Laureate Alpha Gamma

Laureate Alpha Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members attended the River Grill with their husbands and/or companions for the Valentine Supper on Feb. 14 with 18 members and guests present. The next meeting will be Wednesday, March 11, at the new home of Katie Holloway in Rogers. Plans were made to carpool to her home. Food and money were collected by our service committee, and Barbara Downs is going to deliver all of the items collected to the NWA Food Bank.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Member Linda Bulman will teach a class on "A Watercolor Painting of Indian Corn." The purpose of the organization is to stimulate interest and appreciation, as well as learning the art of painting with various mediums. The OCA offers many service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals. OCA also donated items towards the update of the Legal Aid of Arkansas reception area at their Springdale office. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you would like to attend a class, please call 479-212-4996 for more information.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects in which the Lions Club is involved within the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Local Writers Group

The Village on the Lakes Writers and Poets, a local writers group, meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Artist Retreat Center in Old Bella Vista. Bring writing to share.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. Refreshments and "show and tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for more information.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines great issues. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two are read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, a Capella is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary. Anyone interested in needlework is welcome. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Fly Tyers Club

The Fly Tyers Club conducts weekly meetings, beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

