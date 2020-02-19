Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Monday St. Bernard Double-Deck Pinochle -- Second

Winners Feb. 10 were: Couples -- first, Sadie Frerking and Stan Neukircher; second, Larry and Sharon Johnson. Honorable Mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson. Individuals -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Terry McClure; third, Frank Krug; fourth, LuAnn Durant. Honorable Mention -- Wayne Doyle. This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Feb. 11 were: first, Bev Canady; second, Shirley Rhine; third, Connie Anderson; fourth, Jean Price.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Feb. 11 were: first place (3-way tie) -- Team 2 -- Harlene Meyer, Julie Hansen and Ken Wood/Team 3 -- Marj Shafer, Mabel Ashline and Caroline Wall/Team 4 -- Art Hamilton, Connie Knafla and Donna Seneca; second place -- Team 1 -- Richard Meyer, Oscar Hansen, Roy Knafla and Ellie Wood. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Feb. 11 were: first, Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second, Al Hvidsten and bill Schernikau; third, Chris and Chris King; fourth, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking. Honorable mention -- Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch. Play begins at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For information, call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Feb. 11 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Donna Seneca; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Herb Ayres.Winners for Texas Canasta -- Table 1 -- first, Linda Waugh; second, Joan Lantz. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Feb. 12 were: Table 1 -- first, Lynn Conner; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Alice Rider; second, Chris Rider. Dominoes is played every Wednesday. Call 479-621-1660 to find out the rest of the details for dominoes.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Feb. 13 were: first, Sue Kelly; second, Marilyn VanDyke; third, Wilda Werner.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Feb. 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Chuck Seeley; third, Ginny Swinney. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Feb. 7 were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Norma Miller. This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game and everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). More players are needed and there is no charge to play.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Feb. 7 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 2 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Van Bateman. High score: Kirk Greenawalt. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Feb. 8 were: Tie -- Red Team -- Ellie Roberts, Marj Shafer, Alex Forsythe, Joyce Simmon, Gene Riedl, William Pross and Art Hamilton. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Erin Larayler, Joyce Hansen, Sam Brehm, Virgie Riedl and Jerry Vnuk.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

