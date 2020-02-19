The Bella Vista Bluebird Society is preparing to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a photo contest that will highlight the bluebirds it has provided aid to over the past four decades.

The society, which formed in 1980, will also host an anniversary celebration at the Lake Avalon beach Saturday, April 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Jacqui Stockman, who serves on the board and handles public relations for the society, said the contest will be open to anyone, not strictly bluebird society members, and individuals may submit up to four total photos, including two color and two black and white, by the Sept. 14 deadline. Entry information can be found on the society's website at http://bvbluebirds.com.

These photos can include any other species, but must include a bluebird, she said.

There will be a first-, second- and third-place award for color, as well as black and white, photos, she said, and winners will be announced in October.

Prizes for first, second and third places include a $50 Bluebird Shed gift card, a $25 Bluebird Shed gift card and a Bella Vista Bluebird Society shirt or cap, respectively.

The long entry period is in place to allow photographers to catch bluebirds in different seasons, Stockman explained.

"It's our first year doing this," she said.

Stockman said she's been with the bluebird society for about a year and joined shortly after moving to Bella Vista.

After seeing a bluebird box, she checked out a meeting and signed on, she said.

The anniversary seemed like a good time for the society to put together something new to try to generate some excitement around bluebirds, she said.

"We're really excited, I mean, 40 years is like a huge deal," Stockman said.

