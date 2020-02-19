The city of Bella Vista will sponsor the third annual citywide garage sale Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, with a rain date of May 1 and 2.

The city has again partnered with Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website, to provide an online map of garage sale locations during the two days for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To submit your address and to plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers are able to enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold.

A printed list of addresses will also be available during the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, March 13, will be included on the printed list.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp at City Hall -- 479-876-1255, opt. 4, or by email at info@bellavistaar.gov.

