Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A mostly-complete building overlooks U.S. Highway 71 and is located under the still-damaged Sunset Drive. Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that he hopes to see work to restore the road start in about five to six weeks. "They have a very pretty, complete, empty building sitting there waiting on a certificate of occupancy that will not be received until the road is done," Tapp said.

General News on 02/12/2020