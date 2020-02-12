Sign in
Replica edition 🔴 Edition Delayed News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Waiting on roadwork February 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A mostly-complete building overlooks U.S. Highway 71 and is located under the still-damaged Sunset Drive. Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that he hopes to see work to restore the road start in about five to six weeks. "They have a very pretty, complete, empty building sitting there waiting on a certificate of occupancy that will not be received until the road is done," Tapp said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A mostly-complete building overlooks U.S. Highway 71 and is located under the still-damaged Sunset Drive. Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that he hopes to see work to restore the road start in about five to six weeks. "They have a very pretty, complete, empty building sitting there waiting on a certificate of occupancy that will not be received until the road is done," Tapp said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A mostly-complete building overlooks U.S. Highway 71 and is located under the still-damaged Sunset Drive. Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that he hopes to see work to restore the road start in about five to six weeks. "They have a very pretty, complete, empty building sitting there waiting on a certificate of occupancy that will not be received until the road is done," Tapp said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A mostly-complete building overlooks U.S. Highway 71 and is located under the still-damaged Sunset Drive. Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that he hopes to see work to restore the road start in about five to six weeks. "They have a very pretty, complete, empty building sitting there waiting on a certificate of occupancy that will not be received until the road is done," Tapp said.

General News on 02/12/2020

Print Headline: Waiting on roadwork

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT