Accidents -- 4
Agency assists -- 7
Alarms -- 13
Animal complaints -- 21
Arrests -- 14
Burglaries -- 0
Citations -- 4
Controlled burns -- 52
Criminal mischief -- 0
Disturbance -- 1
EMS -- N/A
Fire -- N/A
Misc. incidents -- 137
Thefts -- 9
Traffic complaints -- 9
Traffic warnings -- 74General News on 02/12/2020
Print Headline: Police & Fire/EMS Weekly Statistics
