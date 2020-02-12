Kenneth Walter Bolinger

Kenneth Walter Bolinger, a resident of House of Three in Bella Vista, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born April 13, 1939, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Walter and Willeta Raley Bolinger. He spent most of his life in California. From 1958-1964, he was married to Ivalee C. Haunani Henry. He opened a private law practice and worked with insurance and collection agencies for over 35 years. He married Myra Sue Potter in 1974 and they traveled extensively during their 45 year marriage. He enjoyed basketball, horse racing, NASCAR and live music concerts. Since 2010, he suffered from Parkinson's Disease and then Lewy Body Dementia. He came to NW Arkansas in 2018.

He was preceded in death by his son, Keith; and sister, Hazel Marie.

He is survived by his first and second wives, Ivalee Henry and Myra (Potter) Bolinger; sons, Walter Lance of Sacramento, Leonard Kent of Hilo, Hawaii, and Stephen Jarrard (Kate) of Melbourne, Australia; four grandchildren; sister, Betty Stanfield of Sebastopol, Calif.; and in-laws, Wayne and Nancy Inglis of Bella Vista and Richard Potter of Chicago.

Burial and a going away party will be held in Napa County, Calif., in March.

In remembrance, donate to your local Hospice agency or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, or just take someone you love out to hear some live music -- and sing along.

Mary Carolyn Lundquist Butler

Mary Carolyn Lundquist Butler, 74, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Aug. 15, 1945, in Lynch, Neb., to Theodore and Marjorie Lundquist. After raising her family in Gordon, Neb., she moved to Colorado and owned her own business, Log Cabin Liquor, in Berthoud until retiring at age 55 and moving to Bella Vista. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista and of the Democratic Women's Association. She also enjoyed volunteering with CASA and the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. She enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin Butler; and her sons, Ted and Rick Butler.

She is survived by her children, Todd and Liz Butler of Rogers, Dale Butler of Omaha, Neb., Troy Butler and Dorry McGriff of Bella Vista and daughter-in-law, Toni Siders of Gordon, Neb.; and 14 grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter in her name.

Catherine Kennedy

Catherine Kennedy died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

She was born in Jackson, Miss., in 1945. She spent her childhood in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, Texas, where she graduated from W.B. Ray High School. She married Frank Terry Krapausky in 1965 and moved to Maine and later Knoxville, Ill. She worked as a journalist and photojournalist in Galesburg, Ill. In 1992, she graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Special Education, and taught K-12 for several years. In 2003 she remarried to Gary Lynn Kennedy. Her interests included reading, writing poetry and children's fiction, photography and collecting antique campaign paraphernalia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Edward and Christine Marie Gosnell.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lynn Kennedy; her son, Thomas Andrew Krapausky; her brother, Jan Carter Gosnell (Mary).

Barbara Jane Paulos

Barbara Jane Paulos, 68, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home.

She was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Madison, Wis., to Theodore and Jane Paulos. She spent 20-plus years as office manager of The Weekly Vista. When she wasn't working, she crafted beautiful beaded jewelry. She loved the Vista cats and had several of her own at home.

Left to cherish her memories are her wife, Colleen Hoppe of Bella Vista; siblings, Bill (Lorie) Paulos, Robert (Brenda) Paulos, Nancy (Seth) Pfaehler, all of Madison.

No services are planned.

Memorials may be made to Bella Vista Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Thomas Lee Roberts

Thomas Lee Roberts, 81, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

He was born May 17, 1938, to Lee T. and Rosa Belle (Hobbs) Roberts in West Monroe, La. He was employed for many years by R. L. Polk Printing in West Monroe. After moving to NW Arkansas, he was employed by National Traveler's Life Insurance and after retirement he enjoyed working at Walmart in retail sales in the sporting goods department.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Eugene, of Shreveport, La., and Harold, of West Monroe.

Survivors are his wife of 46 years, LaVerne Roberts of Bella Vista; son, Kevin Roberts of Rogers; daughters, Janet Dickson and Lori Rodgers (Tommy Joe), all of Fort Worth, Texas; and five grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with burial at Bella Vista Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 108 E. Sunbridge Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

