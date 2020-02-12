A Bella Vista man was shot and killed Thursday morning in southern McDonald County, Mo.

Christian Zigmunt, approximately 22, was shot while traveling in a vehicle with friends early Thursday morning on Goff Ridge Road in south McDonald County, according to a news release from the county sheriff's office. The shooter forced the others to drive further down the road, where Zigmunt's body was dumped alongside Bear Hollow Road, according to the release.

Henry Bridgeford, 25, of Noel, Mo., was arrested at home Thursday evening, according to the release. He is being held without bond in connection to first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felonious restraint.

According to a news release published Thursday by Sheriff Michael Hall on the McDonald County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office received information on Feb. 6 "about a possible homicide that had occurred in the south part of rural McDonald County in the early morning hours."

"The investigation progressed and it was determined that a male subject was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends.

"The investigation determined that the suspect shot and killed the victim and forced the others to drive down the road where the suspect dumped the victim alongside a county road.

"The victim whose identity [was] not being released pending notification of family was located by law enforcement and the crime scene processed. The victim has been turned over to the McDonald County Coroner and will be sent for an autopsy.

"The suspect was arrested at his residence this evening and is being held pending formal criminal charges.

"No motive is known as to the murder at this time and investigation continues."

