Sign in
Replica edition 🔴 Edition Delayed News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lane closure continues by Cassi Lapp | February 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Construction on the Bella Vista central trails tunnels beneath major roads continues.

Crews will continue working on the sixth tunnel on Lancashire Boulevard at Camden Road the week of Feb. 10. Contractors on Tuesday, Feb. 4, finished paving the location on Lancashire near Tanyard Creek and moved their signage and equipment to the Camden area. Motorists can expect one-lane traffic on Lancashire Boulevard in that area following some site prep work and for the duration of the project. The closure will be controlled by traffic signals and/or flaggers when necessary.

Updates will be provided as construction progresses. Follow the city on social media and visit the city's website, www.bellavistaar.gov. Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts for information such as road closures by texting the word BELLAVISTA (one word) to 888-924-1255.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could affect this project. Motorists' patience through this process is appreciated.

General News on 02/12/2020

Print Headline: Lane closure continues

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT