Construction on the Bella Vista central trails tunnels beneath major roads continues.

Crews will continue working on the sixth tunnel on Lancashire Boulevard at Camden Road the week of Feb. 10. Contractors on Tuesday, Feb. 4, finished paving the location on Lancashire near Tanyard Creek and moved their signage and equipment to the Camden area. Motorists can expect one-lane traffic on Lancashire Boulevard in that area following some site prep work and for the duration of the project. The closure will be controlled by traffic signals and/or flaggers when necessary.

Updates will be provided as construction progresses. Follow the city on social media and visit the city's website, www.bellavistaar.gov. Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts for information such as road closures by texting the word BELLAVISTA (one word) to 888-924-1255.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could affect this project. Motorists' patience through this process is appreciated.

General News on 02/12/2020