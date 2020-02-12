Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

Our next monthly Roundtable will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. The speaker will be Brad Davenport, on the "Last Battle of the Civil War." Admission is free. Please join us.

Annual Membership Meeting

The public is invited to our annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The speaker will be Jim Wozniak, who moved to Bella Vista in 1977, and joined the Bella Vista Branch of the Benton County Sheriff's Office when we were still an unincorporated village in Benton County. He was promoted to Chief Deputy in 1995 and is now a city council member. We know you will enjoy listening to his stories from over the years.

Historic Sites Driving Tour

Our next historic sites driving tour will be held on Friday, March 20, conducted by Dale Phillips, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the museum. Cost is $15/person or $25 for two, to be paid at the door. Reservations are required and may be made by calling Dale at 812-899-2049. This is a fundraiser for the museum, and all proceeds go to our operating costs.

Fisher-Price Toy Exhibit

Our current Fisher-Price toy exhibit of Disney toys and circus toys, on loan from Bella Vista resident Bruce Fox, has been extended for viewing through the end of February. In early March, we will be changing out this display to his Easter-themed Fisher-Price toys. Please put 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 on your calendar, to hear Bruce's presentation about his collection. Everyone is welcome; admission is free.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website is bellavistamuseum.org.

