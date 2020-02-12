TOURNAMENTS --

Sweetheart Open -- Feb. 15

Start off your Valentine's Day with your sweetheart by participating in the annual Couples Sweetheart Open. This 2-person scramble will begin with an 11 a.m. shotgun start, Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bella Vista Country Club Golf Course. The entry fee is $60 per couple, which includes coffee and doughnuts, on-course contests, two Mulligans per golfer, flight awards and lunch in the Vista room following play.

Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office with a check payable to BVPOA. All registrations and cancellations must be made by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

GOLF LEAGUES --

Men's 9 Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2020 golf season. Play is April through October on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights play the red tees, weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website or at https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, please call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067, or Jim Edgar, president, at 404-217-0604.

Sports on 02/12/2020