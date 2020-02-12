Photo submitted Mayor Peter Christie looks at a map developed by first graders of their vision for a new Bella Vista attraction. Hope Wassinger is holding the map.

On Wednesday, all six of the first-grade classes gathered in the cafeteria to host a special guest. Mayor Peter Christie was there to talk about what kids would like to see in Bella Vista.

It was a project that crossed several curriculums, teacher Karen Hamrick said. Students not only had to think about what they wanted, but they also had to map out where it would go.

They brainstormed first and came up with ideas like an amusement park, a zoo, an aquarium. They worked in small groups to map their ideas.

The next stop was a persuasive letter to the mayor. The letters were not written by a group, but by each student individually. They tried to convince the mayor why Bella Vista needed the attractions they had already mapped out.

Christie answered their letters in person.

"The mayor was wonderful," Hamrick reported. "He explained his job -- what he does every day and listened to letters. He asked questions about the map."

He didn't go into details about zoning and planning commissions, she said, but he promised the students he would pass their ideas on to others working in city government.

General News on 02/12/2020