Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista A Power H2O class is one of the most popular classes at Branchwood in the newly resurfaced pool.

The Branchwood indoor pool reopened last week to the relief of dozens of regular users. The pool area was closed for 15 days for re-plastering, tile and coping repairs, facility manager Jessica Anson said.

Some members complained that the work should have been completed in the warm weather months when the outdoor pool could be used. Or, it could have been done when the rest of the fitness center was updated in 2018. The work was planned for the winter when pool companies are not busy, Anson explained. Not only was there a cost-saving, but the contractors were also able to finish the work quickly. The staff had considered rolling the pool repairs into the larger renovation project, but they knew that the tile had some life left it in and chose to wait.

Most of the regular users understood the situation, she said. They were given space for a free floor class during the pool's downtime.

The water classes include Power H2O, Water Walking, Silver Splash and WaterWorks. Some of the classes are free to Silver & Fit members. Although they don't have a maximum size, the classes are popular and tend to be full, Anson said.

General News on 02/12/2020