Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The metal sign for the Wishing Spring Ranch is on display inside the museum.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum has a new-to-it stone plaque on display right outside its front entrance.

The stone slab, delivered last week, came from the now-defunct Wishing Spring Ranch site off Peach Orchard Road. The slab, dated 1976, originally commemorated the ranch's completion.

Historical society president Xyta Lucas said that while the ranch, which belonged to C.A. Linebarger, was completed in 1975, the plaque was not made to commemorate it until 1976.

"All that's there now is the barn," she said. "It's probably not going to last more than another year or two."

The site used to include a ranch home as well as the barn and an ornate entryway, Lucas explained.

Its namesake, Wishing Spring, is now more closely associated with the Wishing Spring Gallery on the opposite side of U.S. Highway 71.

Lucas said the spring in question was near the ranch and provided water to the Linebarger property before flowing under the highway, where it gave water to a dairy farm -- its barn now houses the art gallery.

D.A. Davis, who inherited the property, agreed to donate the stone plaque after it was spotted by historical society members who were examining the site, Lucas said.

"I am just very happy that D.A. Davis was willing to donate the sign and the plaque," she said.

General News on 02/05/2020