Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Planning commission examines daycare by Keith Bryant | February 5, 2020 at 4:28 a.m.

The planning commission examined a conditional use permit for a proposed daycare facility on Forest Hills Blvd. during its Thursday, Jan. 30, work session.

City staff recommended approval with conditions for the request on a 2.8-acre residential estate-zoned property.

Senior planner Derek Linn said that a daycare facility is allowed by right in R-1 or R-2 residential zone but does require conditional use review for an R-E zoned property.

Linn said some of the land is in Bella Vista city limits and some is in Gravette.

"In a nutshell, it's meeting all of these items with the exception of some comments that staff has," he said.

Meeting parking requirements was among the conditions Linn suggested the commission tie to approval.

The lot fronts a major arterial road, he said, and it needs to conform to off-street parking requirements, including adequate ingress and egress, as well as eight required parking spaces.

There are a few ways that these requirements could be met, including the addition of a second drive, he explained.

The applicant, Tanya Murray, said she's considering a separate entrance and exit.

The facility will also include a 40-by-100-foot fenced area for kids to spend time outdoors.

Buses are not a concern, she said.

"We're not going to be providing any transportation," she said.

General News on 02/05/2020

Print Headline: Planning commission examines daycare

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT