The planning commission examined a conditional use permit for a proposed daycare facility on Forest Hills Blvd. during its Thursday, Jan. 30, work session.

City staff recommended approval with conditions for the request on a 2.8-acre residential estate-zoned property.

Senior planner Derek Linn said that a daycare facility is allowed by right in R-1 or R-2 residential zone but does require conditional use review for an R-E zoned property.

Linn said some of the land is in Bella Vista city limits and some is in Gravette.

"In a nutshell, it's meeting all of these items with the exception of some comments that staff has," he said.

Meeting parking requirements was among the conditions Linn suggested the commission tie to approval.

The lot fronts a major arterial road, he said, and it needs to conform to off-street parking requirements, including adequate ingress and egress, as well as eight required parking spaces.

There are a few ways that these requirements could be met, including the addition of a second drive, he explained.

The applicant, Tanya Murray, said she's considering a separate entrance and exit.

The facility will also include a 40-by-100-foot fenced area for kids to spend time outdoors.

Buses are not a concern, she said.

"We're not going to be providing any transportation," she said.

