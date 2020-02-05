Maybe I'm biased and just maybe this is personal. My dad served as a firefighter for 36 years in Detroit before retiring to Arkansas. I think the issue before us in March should be personal for us all. I urge my fellow neighbors in Bella Vista to vote "yes" on the one-cent sales tax proposal to provide much-needed improvements for both the fire and police departments.

If you have any questions about the need for a new police headquarters, all you have to do is take a tour of the dismal facility they currently occupy. Plus, the need for both a training facility and a new fire station in the Highlands area is also a necessity. This will not only offer better fire protection in that area but also increase the response time for ambulatory service.

It's time that we honor our first responders and give them all of the tools they need to do their job. So I hope you join me and vote "yes" for the future of our great city.

Dave Armstrong

Bella Vista

