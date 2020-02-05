Bella Vista residents will see a bond issue question on the ballot on March 3. A "yes" vote will provide the funds for a real police station, an expanded fire station, and a fire training facility. All are much needed. A good place to start looking for information is http://www.bvchips.itgo.com. Numerous presentations are planned for public gatherings and organizational meetings. We need to provide our first responders with decent facilities, so get out and vote "yes."

Thanks.

Charles Breitzke

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/05/2020