Bella Vista residents will see a bond issue question on the ballot on March 3. A "yes" vote will provide the funds for a real police station, an expanded fire station, and a fire training facility. All are much needed. A good place to start looking for information is http://www.bvchips.itgo.com. Numerous presentations are planned for public gatherings and organizational meetings. We need to provide our first responders with decent facilities, so get out and vote "yes."
Thanks.
Charles Breitzke
Bella Vista
Editorial on 02/05/2020
Print Headline: Need for decent facilities
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.