I keep reading about the Trafalgar Road stump dump and that the firemen found the fire last year. The firemen may have found it then, but I happen to know that fire has been burning underground for at least 8-10 years.

When my husband and I were looking for a place to dump leaves from our yard in the fall, we were told by someone in the POA office to take them to the stump dump on Trafalgar Road. That was at least eight years ago. We would haul many loads of leaves over there and dump them out each fall and several loads of grass clippings during the summer. We were surprised by the amount of non-yard waste that was being dumped since the sign on the entrance gate said to leave yard waste only. We would occasionally see trucks with business names come in and dump things that may have been from someone's yard, but was definitely not what I would call yard waste.

And each time we went there, I would tell my husband to avoid the area with the smoke coming out of the ground because I feared it might cave in. There might be one or two, sometimes three, small plumes of smoke rising out of the ground around one particular area. I called the POA office and reported it once, thinking someone should know.

And then I thought they probably knew since someone was taking the earth-moving machinery parked on the site and leveling off the dump at least every two weeks. That allowed for easier access to the back of the lot to dump more leaves. Someone was being very conscientious to keep the area available for more dumping. But, I never saw anyone doing the work, just that it was done.

So please, stop saying the fire "started" or was "discovered" last year. That is simply not true.

DeLane Cox

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/05/2020