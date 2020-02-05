Bella Vistans checked out sections of the new Little Sugar Creek trails while practicing mindfulness during a guided hike last Saturday.

Kripalu Mindful Outdoor guide Paula Hixson, who led the hike, said mindfulness is similar to meditation and focuses to living in the moment -- ignoring the past and the future and focusing on the sensory inputs that one is receiving right here and now and being aware of what's happening.

"Just a way to experience life more fully," she said.

Hixson said she believes, at least in her own case, that mindfulness is a more practical skill than meditation.

It's also important for people's health to get outdoors, she said.

Current estimates suggest people spend 90% of their time indoors and approximately 11 hours per day with a screen in front of them, she said.

"What we're seeing is a lot of stress," she said, "a lot of anxiety."

Trails coordinator Kay Curry said she was excited to bring a new hiking theme to the trail system.

With the particularly un-February-like weather after people have been holed up to avoid the cold, Curry said she wasn't shocked to see strong attendance with an estimated 110 hikers.

Among those hikers was Bella Vista resident Dawn Munn, who said she's been on several hikes but none like this.

"Sometimes it's hard to stay focused on being mindful," she said.

It was nice to see a crowd at an event like this, she added, and the new trails were a real treat.

"It's very pretty," she said.

General News on 02/05/2020