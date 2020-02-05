The time for the March 2020 primary is coming soon. I am happy to endorse Joseph Bollinger to be elected to the District 7 seat for Benton County Justice of the Peace.

Joseph truly cares about the Bella Vista Community and he works hard to keep our residents up to date. I first met Joseph in early 2018 and every interaction with him has been positive. One good example of him caring for our community is that, when the stump dump fire was going on, he started a GoFundMe page to get money donated to go toward masks for families. The masks helped adults and children so they wouldn't have to breathe in the fire fumes from the stump dump. We thank Joseph for this, and I know a lot of Bella Vista Residents truly appreciated that! He also was very involved to get people informed about the March 2019 tax increase that Benton County held for a possible new courthouse. He showed up to nearly every town hall that Benton County held. He was always respectful to the County Judge and members of the Quorum Court while giving ideas other than raising taxes in a special election.

Joseph has lived in Benton County for 33 years and will do a great job on quorum court. He will ensure that money will be allocated to the right departments in every budget and be transparent to his constituents. He will study hard on every ordinance that comes before the quorum court, whether it be about streets, the jail, emergency services, etc.

Please vote for Joseph Bollinger, Republican, in the March 2020 primary, District 7, Justice of the Peace.

Dylan Shaddox

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/05/2020