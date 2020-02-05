I have picked up cash donations for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter for more than several years now and it dawned on me that, while I always thank the businesses that allow us to put out a jar for donations, I have never thanked the residents of Bella Vista -- also, possibly others, who have contributed their pocket change and, in many cases, considerably more to the benefit and welfare of the shelter animals. The amount these people donate to the animals' support is not insignificant, year in and year out, and your help is essential to the Shelter's program and deeply appreciated. Thank you so much!

Bruce Portillo

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/05/2020