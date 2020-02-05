My family and I want to thank you so much for helping us move forward. In return, we want to help Bella Vista, our community, move forward by helping to provide water for all! It's the right thing to do. We have Homestead and Mineral Rights to allow us to protect our property. Help us stand up and move forward. We are good people. In the past, Judge Clinard asked approval to pave Howland Road and we agreed to waive all fees and use our property in order to help Benton County move forward.

Gwyn Hartsfield

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/05/2020