My family and I want to thank you so much for helping us move forward. In return, we want to help Bella Vista, our community, move forward by helping to provide water for all! It's the right thing to do. We have Homestead and Mineral Rights to allow us to protect our property. Help us stand up and move forward. We are good people. In the past, Judge Clinard asked approval to pave Howland Road and we agreed to waive all fees and use our property in order to help Benton County move forward.
Gwyn Hartsfield
Bella Vista
Editorial on 02/05/2020
Print Headline: BV water for all
