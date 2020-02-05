BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Arts Council will honor Gail Lee Cowdin as the February 2020 Artist of the Month. Cowdin will be honored at a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Cowdin grew up in the small community of Janesville, Minn., and moved to the Minneapolis area after college where she taught English and English as a Second Language in the Anoka-Hennepin School District. Upon retirement in 2003, she and her husband Theo moved to Bella Vista.

She is the author of two popular detective crime thrillers: "Deception and Redemption" and "The Final Deception," both set in Minnesota. Her recently published third novel in the Deception series, "Dark Deceptions," brings the action from the proposed copper mining protests in the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota south to Oklahoma and Missouri and finally into Bella Vista and Gravette, Ark. Readers are introduced to a variety of scenery and several new characters along the way as they follow detectives Quay Thompson and his partner, Samantha Atwood Thompson, on another thrill ride down the highway of crime in the page-turning adventure.

Cowdin currently lives in Bella Vista with her husband and their golden retriever, Tilly. All three Quay Thompson Deception books are available on Amazon. Learn more at her blog: www.Gailleecowdin.com.

• • •

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the city council, was created by the city council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased to the public. Three volunteers serve on the selection committee -- Sara Parnell, Sara Bainbridge and Margaret Correll. The committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista.

To submit your name or other nominations for consideration, contact the Art Council through the email artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.

Community on 02/05/2020