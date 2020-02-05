Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 14 were: first, Karin Fowler; second, Bev Canady; third, Shirley Rhine; fourth, Jean Price.

Winners Jan. 21 were: first, Karin Fowler; second, Dorothy Foster; third, Nancy Morris; fourth, Sharyn Hughes.

Winners Jan. 28 were: first, Dottie Carter; second, Marie Ryan; third, Jean Price; fourth, Shari Reed.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Jan. 28 were: first (2-way tie) -- Roy Knafla, Julie Hansen, Richard Meyer and Marjorie Shafer/Oscar Hansen, Mabel Ashline and Ken Wood; second (2-way tie)-- Lynda Delap, Connie Knafla and Wayne Koepp/Ellie Wood, Art Hamilton and Harlene Meyer. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 28 were: first, Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin (Perfect Score!); second, Glen and Sharon Houts; third, Chris and Chris King; fourth, Sadie Frerking and Betty Loyd; fifth, Al Hvidsten and Bill Schernikau. Honorable mention -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes. Play begins at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For information, call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Jan. 28 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Art Hamilton. Winners for Texas Canasta -- Table 1 -- first, Mable Ashline; second, Diane Dingmann. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 29 were: Table 1 -- first, Lynn Conner; second, Sheri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Ray Borst; second, Linda Ervin. Dominoes is played every Wednesday. Call 479-621-1660 to find out the rest of the details for dominoes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged), are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

NEW group formed. Play is every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Concordia. No charge. New players welcome and easy to learn. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Winners Jan. 30 were: first, Norma Miller; second, Marie Ryan.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Jan. 23 were: Women -- first, Chris King; second, Betty Launius. Honorable Mention -- Katie Scherz; Men -- first, Ken Gryzbowski; second, Don Knapp. Honorable Mention -- Chris King

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone, including new players, is welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Jan. 16 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Nelda Tommer.

Winners Jan. 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Swanson; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Bill Roush.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Jan. 24 were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Becki King.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game. More players are needed and there is no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 17 were: Table 1 -- first, Van Bateman; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 2 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Rich Younker. High score: Van Bateman

Winners Jan. 24 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Paul Herrick. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second,Kirk Greenawalt . High score: Bill Roush

For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 25 were: Red Team (2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Will Pross, Chuck Hurl, Ellie Roberts and Marie Ryan. Blue Team -- Jerry Vnuk, Marj Shafer, Sam Brehm, Zona Dahl and Joyce Hansen.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

