The Bella Vista Woodcarver's Club regularly met on Thursday afternoons at Riordan Hall until covid-19 arrived. Since April, Riordan Hall has been unavailable for the club to use. Not to be denied the opportunity to gather to explore wood carving techniques, the club looked for alternative venues, which became the pavilion at Riordan complex. However, the summer heat made that unbearable and an alternative inside site became necessary.

Jean Visnich, president of the Bella Vista Woodcarver's Club and a member of the Bella Vista Assembly of God church on Forest Hills Blvd, arranged for the woodcarvers to meet in the church gymnasium. The church has graciously allowed the club to hold regular meetings there until a return to Riordan Hall is possible.

In appreciation for the use of the facility, the Woodcarver's Club voted in November to provide a stipend of $250 to the church. Bella Vista Assembly of God is dedicated to giving to community needs so the funds will be used for local youth missions and Speed The Light, which is an organization of the Assemblies of God, that assists with missionary needs. The check was presented to Pastor Jonathan Watson by club president Jean Visnich at the meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Bella Vista Woodcarver's Club, which began in 1987, is known for creating art using wood as its medium and is actively involved in area art/craft shows, demonstrating its art at senior centers, Bella Vista Library and other community opportunities. During the summer, the Club donated a totem pole carving, which is on display at the Allen's Food Center for the community to enjoy. Members consist of beginning carvers through the highly-skilled, experienced carvers who are happy to share their knowledge. Monthly classes or projects are planned for 2021 at the regular meeting times. Those interested in learning to carve or learn pyrography (woodburning) or be a part of this fun bunch of people, feel free to come by some Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Social distancing is practiced and a mask is encouraged.