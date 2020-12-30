The planning commission voted 4-3 against recommending the rezoning of a property at the corner of Trafalgar Road and Castleford Drive during its Monday, Dec. 14, regular meeting.

Commissioners Doug Farner, JB Portillo, Don Robinson and Shawki Al-Madhoun voted against the proposal, while Chad Nall, Gail Klesen and Daniel Ellis voted in favor.

The request was to rezone the 9.93-acre Cooper Communities-owned property from P-1 conservation to R-1 single-family residential.

Senior planner Derek Linn explained that, while a significant portion of the property is in the FEMA floodplain, city staff recommended rezoning the approximately two-acre portions of the property outside the flood plain.

Gene Groseclos, an attorney for Cooper, said that this rezone would fit in the surrounding area without issue.

"We're just wanting to develop our own property and set aside appropriate property for public use," he said.

Commissioner Shawki Al-Madhoun said he was particularly concerned about increased flooding affecting a nearby low water bridge on Wem Lane, which provides the only access to and from homes near Windermere Lane.

"If the flood plain is impacted, that impacts the safety of people like me who live downstream," he said.