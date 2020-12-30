Drones have revolutionized the field of aerial photography and videography. What used to require a helicopter and thousands of dollars in expenditures can now be achieved with a modest investment and a commitment to learn and practice the numerous Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules concerning safe drone flights.

The FAA defines drones as "unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)." As such, drones are subject to many of the same rules as manned aircraft.

Drones are everywhere. You can scarcely turn on your television without seeing footage that was captured using drones.

I didn't fully grasp the utility of drones until I started flying them a few years ago. Now I wonder how I ever got along without them. There are a few common misconceptions surrounding drones that I'd like to address.

Perhaps the most common misconception is the belief that drones are spying on you. I can assure you that this is not the case. If you see a drone flying over your house, it's a sure bet that it's only filming landscapes. In the extremely unlikely case that someone is harassing you with a drone, keep in mind that there are already laws protecting you. The drone is not the problem. The pilot is the problem. And it's clear that such a pilot does not take his responsibilities seriously.

Some people may believe that a drone is trespassing over their property.

It's important to know that none of us own the airspace over our property.

All airspace is controlled by the FAA. It's legal for a drone to fly over your house while keeping a safe distance, of course. This doesn't mean that a drone pilot can hover a few feet over your yard but, again, no legitimate pilot is going to do that without your permission.

Some people may feel that the noise from a drone is annoying. In reality, drones are amazingly quiet, especially considering their remarkable abilities.

Most of the time you won't hear them at all, especially when there is ambient noise coming from traffic or leaf blowers. If you do hear them, they will only be audible for a few minutes while they film a landscape. Then they'll leave the area.

I hope this clarifies a few misconceptions about drones. I haven't even touched on the use of drones by law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations, where their utility is invaluable.

Drones are here to stay. They are remarkable tools that have revolutionized photography and videography. And what better place to take photos and videos than Northwest Arkansas, one of the most picturesque places in the world to utilize the wonderful abilities of drones.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista